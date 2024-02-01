by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton, farewell to Mercedes

After a field day, made up first of indiscretions, then of confirmations, never of denials (as happened on other occasions), we can now say it: Lewis Hamilton he separates from Mercedes at the end of 2024 and officially becomes a Ferrari driver

The seven-time world champion left Mercedes to embrace the challenge of Maranello, most likely the last of his amazing career. And he did it with these words.

Hamilton's words

“I have spent 11 incredible years with this team and I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13. It's a place I grew up in, so the decision to leave was one of the hardest I've ever had to make. But the time has come to take this step and I am excited to take on a new challenge“.

“I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership, and I want to end my career together on a positive result. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance possible this season and to making my final year with the Silver Arrows one to remember“.