Finally Lewis Hamilton is higher than Max Verstappen again!

The current Formula 1 season is not Lewis Hamilton’s season. But just when the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is ​​canceled for very understandable reasons, there is finally good news for Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis is finally above Max Verstappen on a list again. It is true that it is not on the list of Formula 1 qualifying or race results, but that should not spoil the fun.

Top earners

Where does Hamilton tower above Verstappen? Well in the list of top earners who have it American magazine Forbes compiles. Every year they put the richest athletes in the world together and it is not uncommon for the names of our heroes from Formula 1 to be included.

And not at the bottom of course. For example, both Max and Lewis are in the top 50 of the list. Here, too, both gentlemen are evenly matched. Lewis is just one place ahead of Max. The seven-time world champion occupies 21st place with earnings of $ 65 million in 2022.

Hamilton scraped 55 million from within the royal class and shopped around 10 million dollars with other income.

Max Verstappen is in a creditable 22nd place. Just behind Hamilton. He comes to a total of $ 64 million in 2022. Of that, he raised 60 million through Formula 1, but only 4 million from other interests.

Who really wins now?

At the bottom of the line, Verstappen must therefore acknowledge his superior in Hamilton. But in the end, with these kinds of amounts, perhaps a million more or less does not count. Then the results count on the track. This season Max is doing better than Lewis there. But of course we wish the Briton to be on the highest step for once!

This article Hamilton finally over Verstappen again first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

