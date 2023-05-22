Hamilton stirs up the F1 market

When a driver like Lewis Hamilton risks being on the market, the balance of Formula 1 risks being upset. It is in fact an almost unrepeatable opportunity, and seizing it goes beyond even just reasoning about Sir Lewis’ huge salary and the years of his career ahead of him.

The problem for the #44 is that for next year there are no free “competitive” seats, if the contracts of the drivers of the various top teams are respected. Might as well stay in Mercedes, at least for 2024 and wait for what happens in Ferrari or Aston Martin, if the Brackley team hasn’t taken the leap forward that the British are waiting for.

In short, Hamilton has to wait but he still feels like a kid and, above all, he still feels like the best. And he demands a number one salary, which Mercedes is no longer able to guarantee him, reading Toto’s words between the lines Wolff. In fact, the Austrian team principal admitted that the discussions with the seven-time world champion focus on the money to be guaranteed to Hamilton, who currently earns around 35 million dollars a year.

Hamilton’s future

Even today there were rumors about the future of the British in Ferrari. But Wolff denied: “These rumors crop up every couple of years, when we have to make a new deal. But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure. It’s just that it’s unfortunate that two friends, two blood brothers who have been on good terms for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money“, admitted Wolff a oe24. “I am absolutely convinced that we will find a solution, I have no doubts. I can’t imagine another scenario. If we give Lewis a competitive car, he will win for a long time. Look at Tom Brady, what he was still capable of at the age of 40“.

Towards Monte-Carlo

Wolff also spoke about the expectations for the Monaco GP, which will mark the debut of the W14 “2.0”: “Naturally we would have liked to see how we would have performed with the new car already at Imola, but it was clear that we couldn’t race. Unfortunately we won’t be giving Red Bull a hard time so soon, but I hope this car is already one step ahead. There are no miracles in Formula 1. We won’t go half a second faster, but let’s hope we have a few less problems and to be able to continue working with a competitive car. Up to now she has been too stiff and stubborn“.