From the first day in Maranello, Frederic Vasseur he looked around to build his own Ferrari. Both outgoing and incoming, the Frenchman has conducted and is carrying out important operations: in the former Sauber’s priority scale, the improvement of the technical organization chart is in a first-rate position, and for this reason the Prancing Horse team principal is trying to use all possible allies in the transfer campaign that has seen the arrival of Loïc for now Greenhousetire expert from Mercedes.

The names of the technicians, unless of hyper-known profiles like Adrian Newey, however, do not warm the hearts of the fans, who would like more high-sounding signings. And, on a media level, no couple makes more noise than a Lewis Hamilton in Ferraria market explosion comparable to that of 1995, when the paddock was shocked by the arrival of Michael Schumacher in Maranello.

Schmidt’s words

There may have been some approach, and maybe Ferrari really made an offer to the seven-times world champion. This was confirmed by the German colleague of Auto Motor und Sport Michael Schmidt, doyen of motorsport: “I don’t recall an extension to Hamilton’s contract happening overnight, but it’s always been announced in the end. Vasseur is said to have made an offer to Hamilton, I won’t deny it. I think Vasseur knows Lewis isn’t going anywhere, but he also has to make sure that Ferrari shows some dynamism“, these are the words of Schmidt. “I also think Hamilton is quite smart. He knows very well that even if they pay him double in Maranello, things won’t go any better there: Ferrari is not ahead of Mercedes as a car. But every problem at Mercedes multiplies at Ferrari, because it is even more in the spotlight“.

The whys of no

It is fair to say that after these initial talks, mainly concentrated in late spring, there was nothing else. Hamilton – whose contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the year – is expected to renew (“The extension is in the details“, he said himself), while Ferrari already has its reference driver at home and his name is Charles Leclerc: the Monegasque represents a guarantee not only for his talent but also because he has at least ten years of career ahead of him and therefore lends himself to having a team sewn on him. A change of scenery, both for him and for Hamilton, would mean a leap in the dark, a bet that would give no guarantee of making a qualitative leap in the fight against Red Bull. And furthermore, still talking about the market could negatively affect Leclerc’s serenity, which Vasseur would like to be the pivot of the future. One of the few already in Ferrari, because for now Maranello has worked mainly on exiting: it is no coincidence that the men closest to Mattia Binotto are all outside the Scuderia, starting with David Sanchez (who will be one of the McLaren ) to get to Laurent Mekies. The Frenchman was officially greeted before the Spa-Francorchamps weekend: his duties will be taken over by Diego Ioverno.