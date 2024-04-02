by VALERIO BARRETTA

“I have never started a year thinking about the next“. Lewis Hamilton admits that the flash negotiation and the announcement of his move to Ferrari have upset his rhythms, giving him days full of emotions but also a relationship to be managed with care, in which there was and there is a need to save the saveable. It's clear that Mercedes took Hamilton's sudden decision badly: Toto Wolff himself was aware of the clause that freed Sir Lewis but didn't expect such a quick choice, with the season still to start.

Hamilton's words

The seven-time world champion commented on the move from Mercedes to Ferrari: “It was probably the most exciting time of my life“, these are his words to GQ. “I have never started a year thinking about the next. They've always asked me where I saw myself in five years, but I've never had such a broad horizon. Now, however, I am in a position to draw a map to look a little further ahead. I see really interesting things in the next couple of years“.

In this two-year period he will be dressed in red to chase his eighth title. A dream that he will most likely no longer be able to achieve in Mercedes, considering how they made a mistake with the third car in a row at Brackley. But Hamilton wants to end his experience in Mercedes in the best possible way: “I honestly made all my intentions clear. I want to win the World Championship and break records. And as a result I have chosen other projects for the future. How do we involve them in this journey to leave us in a positive way? Certain, some of them took the news very well, others less so, but my approach remains the same, until the end. I don't let myself be distracted by what happens next. I'll think about it next year“.

The Ferrari choice

“Perhaps Ferrari was a more unconscious desire, linked to the first period of my life. But it's always been an important goal for me. At the moment, however, I want to take Mercedes to its full potential this season“.