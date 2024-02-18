A forced announcement

Both Cesare Fiorio and Toto Wolff were impressed by the timing of the operation Hamilton-Ferrari. In fact, on February 1st, the seven-time world champion's arrival at the Maranello team starting from 2025 was announced. The Prancing Horse concluded a feverish day with an extremely brief official note issued a few minutes after 8pm following the press release. through which Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton formalized the end of their collaborative relationship at the end of 2024.

Second Max Verstappen the timing of the announcement was forced by the news leak: “Judging from the outside it seems to me that the agreement between Hamilton and Ferrari was leaked and that's why they then had to make the announcement official – the words of the three-time world champion reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – It's the only reason why you're announcing a deal of this magnitude so soon that will make the 2024 season a little strange.”

“The time will come when Toto Wolff will have to tell Lewis Hamilton that he will no longer be able to attend certain meetings – added Verstappen – because that's how it works in F1 and the drivers, who are professionals, know that it's normal. It's not that you suddenly become enemies between the driver and the team, quite simply you can no longer have access to some information. When he is in the car, however, Hamilton will still give his all and will try to achieve victories that will still be his.