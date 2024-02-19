by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton's impact on the Ferrari universe

For 2025 the Ferrari he demonstrated that he is serious, putting all the effort into chips on the table with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. A transfer move that says everything about the ambition of the Maranello team, and at the same time creates a problem that cannot be seen now but will arise in 12 months: who will be in charge between him and Charles Leclerc?

The Monegasque, after having lived four years with Carlos Sainz (not really a second driver), agreed to get back into the game by sharing the garage with Sir Lewis, while the Briton did the same by leaving the comfort zone Mercedes and challenging #16 at home; It's hard to believe they'll take another step back, and it must be Frederic Vasseur's job to direct the orchestra so the two don't step on each other's toes.

Vasseur's words

The Frenchman, after explaining how Hamilton can be a point of reference, expressed the reactions of Leclerc and Sainz to the arrival of the #44: “Carlos understood the situation and I'm sure it will go strong until the last corner of the season. Charles is a smart guy. She immediately understood what she could achieve and learn from this collaboration. He sees it more as an opportunity than anything else“, these are his words to Sky Sports.

Sainz is (also) thinking about 2025

Someone who must think about the present, but above all about the future, is Sainz himself. The Spaniard would have preferred to have a much clearer situation at the start of the World Championship, and instead he will start testing without a signed contract. He certainly doesn't need to show off and still has many weeks to plan his next move. Sainz knows well that he is one of the most valuable pieces on the market: Mercedes and Sauber are on his trail, but also Aston Martin should Fernando Alonso leave.