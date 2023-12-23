Vasseur and the connection with Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari was a catchphrase in the last decade on all the occasions in which the seven-time world champion found himself with his contract with Mercedes expiring. The driver from Stevenage has been linked to the Scuderia di Maranello on several occasions and it also happened in 2023, in particular around the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix in the Principality. The fact that Hamilton and Vasseur have an excellent relationship having worked together in the past fueled speculation which has remained so although according to Christian Horner Hamilton has also had talks with President John Elkann.

“I've talked to him every week for the last twenty years. We are always in contact. This applies to half the grid, because at some point in the past they raced with me. I think in Baku I spoke to Lewis and this chat ended up everywhere. If Hamilton had signed a contract for every time he spoke to me, it would have cost me a fortune“explained Frederic Vasseur during the Christmas lunch with the press in Maranello.

Instead, regarding a hypothetical future in the red for Max Verstappen the Ferrari team principal highlighted the fact that it is certainly an unachievable scenario at least until 2029 and therefore it makes no sense to even think about it: “If the question were asked to the ten Team Principals, they would all answer that sooner or later they would be happy to welcome Max. Now, however, he has a contract and we have to focus on ourselves. Thinking about this would be a waste of energy.”