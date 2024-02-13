Two hot phone calls

The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur today on the occasion of the presentation of the Ferrari SF-24 he was able for the first time to talk about the operation that led to the official arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Maranello starting from 2025 with a multi-year contract.

The timing of the announcement of this operation surprised both Toto Wolff and Cesare Fiorio, Vasseur explained that it was preferred to announce Hamilton's arrival before the championship began to avoid any type of distractions.

In the press conference, the number one on the wall of the Maranello Scuderia admitted that having pulled off the Lewis Hamilton blow also had consequences for two of the most difficult phone calls of his life: “Telling Sainz that we had decided to replace him wasn't one of the easiest phone calls of my life – the words of Frederic Vasseur – just as it wasn't even easy to telephone Toto Wolff to inform him of what had happened“. In fact, between Vasseur and Wolff, there is a relationship of consolidated friendship and it is understandable that it was not easy for Vasseur to tell Wolff on the phone that he had 'stolen' Hamilton from him. “We will make noise” the Ferrari team principal had said in the second half of 2023 about the Scuderia di Maranello's purchasing campaign in terms of technicians. Certainly, at the driver market level the Hamilton-Ferrari operation has made – to say the least – noise and tomorrow at the presentation of the Mercedes W15 there could be an opportunity for Hamilton to comment for the first time on the prospect of becoming a Ferrari driver starting from 2025.