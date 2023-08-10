Hamilton-Ferrari, it was the pilot who refused

One of the most suggestive market-driver scenarios in Formula 1 concerns Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari, a couple with very high media potential, which has never been done and – barring reversals in the coming months – will not be done. The British and the Maranello team had approached at least twice until 2022, but they never went beyond simple “surveys” to test the waters and understand if there were the conditions for a marriage.

This year, though, told a slightly different story. Because Ferrari, according to what emerges from several sources close to both Maranello and the Brackley team, actually made an offer to Lewis Hamilton. Nor is it difficult to place it temporarily: the case exploded over the Monte-Carlo weekend, where Ferrari president John Elkann was “caught” chatting with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The Austrian then let slip a sibylline “You say we haven’t talked about pilots…“.

My colleague Leo Turrini, who is always well informed on Ferrari circles, confirmed what Michael Schmidt of Auto Motor und Sport: “Hamilton had been contacted personally by John Elkann. I understand he politely replied ‘No thanks’. And there is to understand it (unfortunately)“.

The whys of no

Hamilton had (and still has) a contract expiring at the end of 2023, but his renewal is in the details. Ferrari already has Charles Leclerc at home and is proceeding along the path of renewal, with every intention of making the Monegasque a pivot not only for the present but also for the near future. A change of scenery, both for him and for the seven-time world champion, would be a gamble that would not give any guarantee in the fight against Red Bull, which needs certainties and not one more variable to be successful. As suggestive as it may be.