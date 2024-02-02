Hamilton a 'bonus' for Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari starting from 2025 with a multi-year agreement. With just a few hours left until the presentation of the 2024 cars – this afternoon at 3pm Haas has made an appointment to meet the VF-24 – the seven-time world champion and the Scuderia di Maranello have already moved the hands of time to 2025, when this iconic pairing will merge after chasing each other for several years.

Today's edition of Republic reports an interview with the former pilot Jarno Trulli, who competed against Lewis Hamilton for several years. The Abruzzo native believes that between Hamilton and Ferrari he is the first to 'gain the most' from this operation with a very strong magnitude due to the charm of the 'addendums': “Hamilton realizes a dream, at forty years old: he will race for Ferrari and he has already won what he should have won anyway. Maranello has other priorities: winning titles. For me the operation is more good for Lewis than for Ferrari.”

Hamilton will compete with Charles Leclerc, after having already dealt with another talent from the 'brood' at the end of the millennium in Mercedes, George Russell. According to Trulli for Leclerc the comparison with Hamilton will be a bonus: “What does Hamilton's arrival mean for Leclerc? It's a bonus. In Formula One you have to prove that you are up to it: either you win or you have a strong teammate and you don't lose the comparison with him. And then you can say: '“'Let's do our best, if the results don't arrive, the responsibility is not ours'. If Hamilton goes faster than Leclerc, he will mean to everyone that Charles is not the phenomenon we thought.”