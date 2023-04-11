Hamilton vs Schumacher: the infinite comparison

In the last years of the career of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1, the Englishman from Mercedes has often been compared to Michael Schumacher for the absolute records achieved by the two drivers. Both boast the most world titles obtained in this category, seven apiece, while Hamilton’s recent triumphs have allowed him to surpass the German, both in the number of wins and in terms of pole positions and podiums . With the beginning of this year, the two have also been united in another respect, but that in this case does not concern statistics.

Hamilton at Ferrari?

Schumacher, after winning his first world championships with Benetton in the mid-1990s, switched to the Ferrariwith which he laid the foundations for the rebirth of little horse winning five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004, ending an absence from the drivers’ roll of honor that had lasted since 1979 with Jody Scheckter. This transfer to Maranello could be replicated today by Hamilton, at least according to his major rumors. Always a Mercedes man, even in his first years of career with McLaren, the number 44 is currently very disappointed and in a crisis of results due to the lack of competitiveness of the Brackley team. For the first time without a win in a year in 2022, the fast still remains today. The contract with the Anglo-German company expires this year, and there are still no official announcements regarding its renewal, questioned by the driver’s never hidden dissatisfaction with the characteristics of the W14 and by the declarations of the Team Principal Toto Wolffwho said he would “set free” its pilot should the results not arrive. With Red Bull wanting to bet firmly on its standard-bearers, the only possibility of another top-team may be that of Ferrari. Already in recent weeks, there had in fact been talk of a fictitious market hypothesis that wanted an exchange Hamilton-Leclerceven if this indiscretion was later decisively denied by those directly involved.

Herbert’s Doubt

The fact remains that Hamilton’s option at Ferrari has never quite disappeared, with the 38-year-old thus following in Schumacher’s footsteps. A future that doesn’t even consider a former teammate of the German as impossible Johnny Herbertwith the two contributing to Benetton’s first and only world constructors’ title in 1995. However, for the former British driver there is still one major obstacle for his compatriot: “I think it depends on what happens to Mercedes – he explained in an interview withEvening Standard – Will they be able to change things? If that doesn’t work out and Lewis is still hungry for wins, and also thinking this is not the place for him, where would he go? At Ferrari? Does he want to go there because he thinks you can win a championship there? Could he think about bringing his energy and his people from Mercedes there, like Michael Schumacher did, and change and steer the situation in a positive way? The problem is time“.

The other challenge

In addition, Herbert also focused on another element that disadvantages Hamilton, this time linked to the comparison between the British and the younger generation of pilotslike the one to which his great rival Max Verstappen belongs: “The biggest difference is that most of the young generation of great drivers on the grid have something Lewis has never been comfortable with and wants to focus all his energies on: the simulated races“.