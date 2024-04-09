Hamilton dressed in red

When last February 1st Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have announced that from 2025 they will join their paths, enthusiasts and professionals were taken aback by a negotiation that was born and concluded in secret. There is a lot of anticipation to see the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1 in the most successful team in Formula 1: a pairing that will surely go down in history.

When will it happen?

Lewis Hamilton currently has a contract with Mercedes expiring on 31 December 2024 and until then he cannot approach the Ferrari team. Unless a release is signed by the Silver Arrows, given that the world championship will end on December 8th in Abu Dhabi.

“I'll have to talk to Toto, because I really don't know what to do“, said Lewis Hamilton, explaining how Wolff will have the last word on the early seat test possible. “I'm not sure how I'll do this time, in 2012 I don't think I joined Mercedes until December. In any case, I'm aiming to finish well here and already thinking about what will happen next year doesn't help me.” concluded the Briton.