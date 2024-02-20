Hamilton separated at home

Sergio Perez he's one of those pilots who knows a thing or two about surprise transfers. In 2020 his career seemed to be parked on a dead end after the non-renewal of his contract by the then Racing Point, but the Mexican was able to attract the attention of Red Bull who put him under contract for the year following.

Checo, however, like almost everyone in the paddock, was surprised by the news of Lewis Hamilton's transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari. However, the British champion's move to red will only take place starting from the 2025 season. Therefore Sir Lewis and Mercedes will have to coexist for 12 months from 'separated at home'. A situation that arises “Interesting” according to Perez.

Ripple effect

“When a driver changes team we all know how jealous teams are about sharing information – Perez told the site PlanetF1 on the sidelines of the presentation of the new Red Bull RB20 – Lewis has been there [in Mercedes] for many, many years and will bring a lot of knowledge to another team, so there will be some interesting dynamics to watch from the outside“.

Obviously a 'heavy' move like that of Hamilton generates a domino effect on the driver market. A situation involving Perez himself, whose contract expires at the end of 2024: “I'm sure most drivers will be willing to resolve this issue [dei contratti] much earlier this year – said Perez – I just want to focus on having a great season. As long as you have this goal and achieve results on the track, the rest always follows“, he concluded.