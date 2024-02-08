Hamilton Ferrari, the opinion of Vitantonio Liuzzi

Starting from 2025, Ferrari will have a dream pair of drivers with Charles Leclerc who will be joined by Lewis Hamilton. The former F1 driver Vitantonio Liuzzispoke on 'Tutto Sport' on CusanoNews7commented on this operation.

A good choice – “Lewis has shown that he is still a racing animal, a driver who leaves nothing to chance, who pushes to the end on the track. It is an important choice by Ferrari, he will not give up until he achieves this eighth title. A good move by Ferrari not only economically, but it is difficult to make predictions, even if it doesn't matter what your identity card is. Predicting the future is difficult today, but the move is a good one and underlines that Ferrari wants to win again.”

Duel with Leclerc necessary to beat a superior Red Bull – “It's always better to see a clash between two riders fighting for the title rather than when they're fighting for other steps on the podium. It can be a healthy fight, but it can be an incentive to push yourself to the limit necessary to beat a superior Red Bull.”

Sainz backlash – “Announcing Hamilton so soon could be a problem for Sainz's motivations. It will be a season marked by the internal challenge between Leclerc and the Spaniard, Carlos will want to show that he is a fast driver and that he will be able to give a hard time.”