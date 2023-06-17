Hamilton and Leclerc, future linked

In the dominoes that have always represented the Formula 1 market, two pieces are more important than the others. I’m Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Their contracts expire in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and no renewals have currently been announced.

The seven-times world champion spoke of profitable meetings and advanced talks with the Brackley team, but the signing has not yet arrived, also because a star contract like Sir Lewis’ needs time and total trust between the set off. While Hamilton wants to wait for the improvements of the W14 to sign the extension, Mercedes has pushed the #44 to reconsider his annual salary, considering the age and the presence of George Russell.

According to what is filtering from Great Britain, Hamilton does not seem to hear us from this ear, and has asked Mercedes for a £250 million five-year renewal (approximately 292 million euros) total. Unlikely that the Brackley team will bow to these requests, it is instead possible that a compromise will be reached that will also save the investment in Russell, who finally aspires to a role of first guide and doesn’t want to wait too long before having the chance of him. According to my colleague Leo Turrini, the two sides will reach an agreement: the renewal of Hamilton would be a formality that will favor that of Leclerc. For the Monegasque, Mercedes is in fact one of the very few credible alternatives to Ferrari in the event of separation at the end of 2024.

“In Montreal, the veteran Hamilton has rediscovered the atmosphere of a geological era ago. It was 2007 when Lewis conquered the first triumph of a legendary career in Canada“, it reads on QN. “His stay in Mercedes should consequently favor the renewal of Leclerc in Ferrari. Charles’ contract expires at the end of 2024. So far, the announcement awaited with growing impatience by the Cavallino fans has been missing. Now something could finally unlockon the understanding that the always hilarious Fred Vasseur has repeated that there is nothing to worry about“.