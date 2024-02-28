by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton between future at Ferrari and present at Mercedes

The first press conference of the Formula 1 World Championship could not do without Lewis Hamilton. He was the most discussed and talked about protagonist of the winter, when he shocked the market with his move to Ferrari in 2025. A choice that Sir Lewis defined as very thoughtful: after the opportunity was presented to him in January, Hamilton he thought a lot before making his decision, close to the official announcement that arrived on February 1st. It was #44 himself who spoke about it in the Bahrain press conference.

Hamilton's words

“It was a difficult winter and also rather unusual. I thought a lot about December, it took time to define a process that was not simple and concluded amicably. And then in January everything was turned upside downwhen this opportunity presented itself I spent a lot of time alone, to make everything fit and make the right decision, and I think I made it“These are his words.

If the future is in Maranello, there is a present in Mercedes to defend: “Knowing that I will join Ferrari in 2025 doesn't change anything. I went to the factory on Monday and we want to attack immediately. Everyone is focused on work and there is so much affection that everyone understood my choice“.

“I will always continue to love Mercedes. I'm ready to give my best, every week will be exciting, even the last winter test. I will continue to give my best like every year“, he concluded. “I'm excited, as I am excited for this season. I know that Mercedes will win again and I am proud to have been part of this journey. Russell leader? I'm sure he can do it. He is a technical rider, he knows how to involve the team and he has come a long way“.