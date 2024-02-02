A difficult 2024 to manage

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will join the team from the 2025 season, with a multi-year contract”. With this press release issued a few minutes after 8pm last night, Ferrari began the month of February with a bombshell newsor the arrival in Maranello in less than 12 months of the most successful driver in the history of F1.

A legend of the wheel who joins the icon of the greatest automotive formula as far as the manufacturers at the start in F1 are concerned. According to the former Ferrari sporting director Cesare FiorioHowever, all that glitters is not gold, or rather, it will not be gold until the end of 2024: “I think Lewis Hamilton is a great driver and it's a great coup for Ferrari, but I don't agree with the timing of the announcement – the words of Fiorio released to FormulaPassion.it – I would have waited another moment in the season to make this operation official, because now it won't be easy for the Ferrari driver without a seat for 2025 and for Ferrari itself. Every result that is obtained by Sainz will not have the right recognition and the same attention and there will also be speculation about the material that will be made available to him.”

But who 'gains' more from this operation, Hamilton or Ferrari? Fiorio has no doubts: “Every driver's dream is to race for Ferrari. When I negotiated with Ayrton Senna he was very happy about the prospect of joining Ferrari. Hamilton will be able to crown his extraordinary career with what all drivers desire, racing with the iconic Scuderia of F1.”

Fiorio has no doubts about the performance that Hamilton can guarantee: “It's true that Hamilton will be 40 next year, but Alonso is still racing in F1, he will be 43 in July and is still able to provide performances that young drivers are unable to match“. The driver from Stevenage will be the eighth driver to race with Ferrari at 40 years of age or over: before him, Piero Taruffi, Nino Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Luigi Villoresi, Raymond Sommer, Mario drove the Ferrari over the age of 40 Andretti and Dorino Serafini.