Fiorello-show, but not only

Thursday February 1, 2024 is a date that will not be forgotten by Ferrari fans, Lewis Hamilton fans and in general by all F1 fans. In fact, shortly after 8pm, the Scuderia di Maranello made official through a press release the fact that the seven-time world champion will be a Maranello driver starting from 2025 with a multi-year contract.

During his usual press review Fiorello did not skimp on 'Operation Hamilton': “Well it's right for Ferrari to take on slightly more seasoned drivers, Lewis said 'I'd like to get to Ferrari, after all I've already won enough'” suggesting that he can afford not to win again given that it seems impossible to do so with the Red.

Fiorello had already joked about Leclerc's renewal the previous week “For the Monegasque multi-year agreement. The driver's words: 'We want to continue not to win together'”. 'The wickedness' of Daily fact dedicated to Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari was the following: “At a certain age it is better to go slowly“.

From Oscar Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's interpretation in the press conference: “Yesterday was probably the only disappointment. I thought it could really be a good opportunity for us, but the club just didn't feel it was the right move for us. We are disappointed, but he ended up at Ferrari and we have to accept it.”, the joke from Postecoglou who then smiled at the faces of the journalists in the press room. The tweet from Ryanair is now inevitable, which instead addresses the excluded Carlos Sainz, underlining that it has the one leading to Madrid among its routes.