Hamilton-Ferrari, more dreams than reality?

When a champion like Lewis Hamilton’s contract is about to expire and he hasn’t renewed yet, it is normal for rumors to emerge about his future. It had also happened close to the last agreement with Mercedes, then the two-year extension arrived: then, and unlike now, the seven-time world champion nevertheless had guarantees on the competitiveness of a car that had never let him down. This is why there is now talk of a separation between Hamilton and Mercedes, especially in reference to Ferrari. A scenario that, however, Sir Lewis has dismissed.

Hamilton’s words

After qualifying in Gedda, finished in seventh place, four tenths behind teammate George Russell, Hamilton clarified his intentions: “Goodbye to Mercedes? I’m not focused on this. I love this team. I am very grateful to everyone who was able to join me in this team. I don’t see myself in another car, I don’t see myself giving in. I’m not one to give up. I wouldn’t say I’m enjoying this situation very much, it’s true, but I’m trying to be patient and work with the team to get to a good position, so I can’t say more. I’m not going anywhere“.