The most successful in history at the wheel of Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton in 2025 he will be a Ferrari driver. The English driver holds the absolute records for victories (103) and pole positions in F1 (104) and is paired with Michael Schumacher regarding the world titles won (seven each). No other driver has gone so high in terms of championships – Juan Manuel Fangio follows them on five – and Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari means that the two most successful drivers in the history of F1 will have driven in their careers for the iconic Circus stable.

Leo Turrini interviewed Aldo Costa, now technical director of Dallara who in the past worked with Michael Schumacher at both Ferrari and Mercedes and with Lewis Hamilton at Brackley. Aldo Costa underlined that the two pilots are cut from the same cloth, even if they belong to two different generations that cannot be compared and not just because of their registry office.

“Michael and Lewis are less distant than one might imagine – Costa's words reported above newspaper.net – both have always had a very analytical approach. They are meticulous, very professional. They know that at certain levels it is the details that shift the balance, that determine the result. They belong to non-overlapping cultures. Schumacher was the last driver of an era in which cars were developed on the track, through continuous testing on asphalt. And in this he was formidable, unique I would say. Lewis belongs to simulator time. He has nothing to do with it, the rules have changed. In short: Michael was always behind the wheel, Hamilton almost never because he can't. It's no coincidence that when Schumi returned to racing in 2010, without any more circuit tests, he felt bad, he really hated the simulator. Schumi determined tire development with his tests, because he could do it. In Hamilton's era, the tires are christened first by the sole supplier and the greatness of the driver lies in the ability to immediately make the tires that he doesn't know, that he didn't help choose first, perform at their best. And in this he is an absolute master, as Michael was in his world”.

Regarding the reasons that pushed Lewis Hamilton to accept Ferrari's offer, Aldo Costa dismisses any aspect related to money: “He is instinctive. He followed his heart. It is not a turning point dictated by the God of money. What if someone will come with him? In 2013 you showed up in a Mercedes alone and they called you crazy, we know how it went.”