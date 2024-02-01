Finally some news that breaks the winter sleep! Hamilton in the Ferrari zonethe Sparisci-Terruzzi scoop for the Courier, is something that brings us back to the rumors of when Schumacher had been contacted by Maranello and the Cavallino press office had spent months denying it. Then we know how it ended. But Schumi, at the time, was 26 years old while now Ferrari is negotiating with a driver who, when he climbs into the cockpit of the red car, will be 41-odd. A different operation. Schumacher's was projected in time, Hamilton's is a beautiful marketing intervention, but with a more limited sporting range, inevitably. Possible? Yes. Feasible? To be verified in detail, which will not be so easy to define. But the fact, journalistically very lively if not astonishing, is destined to take center stage between now and 2025, with inevitable denials, enlightened opinions, dreams. A bit of the process of what happened for Marquez at Ducati, an operation that no one believed in and which instead came to fruition.

There is no doubt that Hamilton can be competitive on Ferrari in two years' time. He has won 7 titles, he is already – based on the numbers – the greatest ever, but he is still hungry, when Mercedes was competitive Lewis went wild. He is not satisfied, he wants revenge, he has discipline and seriousness on his side, as well as talent. And it is clear that he will come to Ferrari to win his eighth world championship. Which contrasts with Leclerc's ambitions which, fresh from renewal, would already have good reasons to feel a little betrayed today, if the thing went through. Because it is obvious that Ferrari's attention would mainly focus on Lewis, otherwise what reason would there be to sign him? Therefore a fratricidal war would be inevitable. And unproductive.

But first of all Ferrari must have a winning car: with someone like Hamilton it wouldn't make sense to aim for second place among the constructors by taking home a couple of victories and a series of podiums. At the moment there are no certainties at all about the winning Ferrari. And without a first-place Ferrari, what use would someone like Hamilton have?

The objection, however, is another. Having to aim high, because Ferrari isn't looking (maybe they did, we don't know) Max Verstappen, who would drag along Red Bull technicians who know how to build world championship cars? Well, logic would say Verstappen is more likely due to his age than Hamilton. The suggestion is instead entirely for Lewis, a useful character for operations related to fashion, his hobby, engaged in ecological and integration battles, capable of making judgments on what happens in the world and in the field of the spirit. A guru who would have many advantages on his side, for a future as a Ferrari icon. But if he were to arrive to find a third-place Ferrari, he would remain a preacher in the desert and his last dance would be pathetic. It's something Lewis is certainly thinking about. But on which others should also meditate without being carried away by a logical, justified, contagious enthusiasm.