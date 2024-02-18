The coup of the century

“Surreal“. With this word Lewis Hamilton defined the fact of being at thelast season of his career as a Mercedes driver, after 11 years – which will become 12 this year – of honorable service for the Brackley stable. From 2025 the champion from Stevenage will get behind the wheel of Ferrari, in an attempt to achieve yet another feat in a career already carved into legend.

A few days after the official announcement of his future transfer to Maranello Hamilton had always described what it was like for him “a childhood dream” get to drive for the Cavallino stable. Words full of emotion which, however, did not convince everyone. Fernando Alonso he had joked during the presentation of the Aston Martin team, highlighting how “until two months ago” Hamilton's childhood dreams were different.

But what a thrill

Along the same lines as the Asturian, although in a less provocative way, the former driver also entered Martin Brundle. The current highly regarded commentator of Sky Sports UK he expressed his opinion speaking in an episode of Sky Sports F1 Podcast. According to him, the emotional aspect in Hamilton's choice is completely marginal.

“I don't buy all this 'emotional departure' talk, Lewis is a winning machine and that's what he wants to do. It's a good contract – added Brundle – he will be paid very well, he will receive a lot of love and he will be one of the biggest stories in world sport in 2025. Teams are a bit of liars when they talk about new contracts, because they only tell the salient points that are convenient for them. Evidently they forgot to mention that Hamilton had an exit clause, which he chose to exploit very early on.”.