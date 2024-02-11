Comrades and friends

In five years lived side by side at Mercedes, from 2017 to 2021, Lewis Hamilton And Valtteri Bottas they brought four Drivers' world titles (all signed by Hamilton) and five Constructors' titles to the cause of the silver arrows. A strong and sincere friendship was also born between them which withstood the Finn's farewell to the Brackley team at the end of the controversial 2021 season.

Even the current Sauber driver, one of the few in the paddock who can say he knows the British veteran really well, however remained completely taken aback by the announcement on February 1stin which Hamilton announced his separation from Mercedes at the end of the 2024 championship, to join Ferrari.

Bottas' amazement

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 on the sidelines of the presentation of his team's new single-seater, Bottas expressed his surprise, also underlining the repercussions that this choice could have on the entire driver market: “I never thought this [Hamilton in Ferrari] could happen. It was a surprise and the timing also shocked everyone“, he has declared.

“But this is F1. Things happen. Unfortunately all good things come to an end, but this means new doors open. I'm happy for Lewis – continued Bottas – he's made a decision and I'm sure he wants to start again. It will be interesting and I'm sure it will have an impact on the driver market for 2025“.