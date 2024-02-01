Hamilton in Ferrari, announcement in the evening?

After continuous transfer rumors and confirmed news from England, one final question remains regarding Lewis' move Hamilton in Ferrari: when will the official announcement arrive? From what is filtering through, we could also have an answer to this question: the press release could arrive in newsrooms all over the world in the evening.

According to what he reported Rai Sportan official statement on the arrival of the seven-time world champion will be published at 8pm.

This February 1st was also a field day for the press offices of Ferrari and Mercedes. When asked about the Hamilton topic, the two teams took refuge behind a very strict no comment, avoiding revealing more than what emerged today.

As confirmed by Sky Sports UK, Toto Wolff, however, has already announced that Hamilton will leave the Brackley team at the end of 2024, after 12 seasons and six world titles. Also from England it emerged that Hamilton's decision came like a bolt from the blue yesterday morning, to the point of even taking Wolff by surprise, who is currently not in Brackley.