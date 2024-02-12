Darts and honeyed words

After Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel it will be Lewis Hamilton to try to help Ferrari bring back to Maranello one or more titles that have been missing since 2007 (Drivers' titles with Kimi Raikkonen) and 2008 (Constructors' titles), unless Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz already manage to do so in 2024 (tomorrow the SF- 24 will be revealed at 12:00).

On the occasion of the presentation of the Aston Martin AMR24 Fernando Alonso had the opportunity to express his opinion on the operation which will see Lewis Hamilton arrive at Maranello from 2025 with a multi-year contract. “I was training, I updated on the news a day late. I was surprised, but not so much about the move itself. From the outside, Hamilton was really attached and loyal to Mercedes. It wasn't something I expected – the words of the two-time world champion – two months ago it wasn't his childhood dream, he had a different one.”

Alonso, who was Lewis Hamilton's pit mate at McLaren in 2007 in the year the English driver made his F1 debut, believes the seven-time world champion can lead to Ferrari “that extra“ what the Scuderia di Maranello needs to return to fighting for the world title: “Ferrari has had a fast car for a few years now and they are fighting for important goals. Maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship. The car is there. Last year, even with a dominant Red Bull, Ferrari still managed to match if not beat their times in the majority of qualifying. I think the car is fast enough.” In any case, Hamilton will be able to experience first-hand what it means to be a Ferrari driver, an experience that Alonso lived from 2010 to 2014, coming close to winning the title on two occasions: “I hope he enjoys the experience. It's a special team, but it's even more so when you win.”