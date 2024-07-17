The twist at the beginning of the year

Even before the start of this season, the Formula 1 world was shocked by the news of the move from Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari for 2025. The seven-time world champion, who seemed to be on his way to ending his career at Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world championships, has instead decided to take on a new challenge in Maranello, signing a two-year contract with the Prancing Horse.

Surprised even in Mercedes

Not even at Mercedes, starting with team principal Toto Wolff, could one have expected such a decision from the #44, but the one person who was not taken completely by surprise by the choice was the Technical Director of the Brackley-based company, who during his career also held the same role at Ferrari: James Allison.

Because it wasn’t a surprise

The English engineer, in fact, was aware of the clause present in Hamilton’s contract that allowed him to leave the team at any time. Consequently, he spoke on the podcast ‘Beyond the Grid’the 56-year-old was not particularly surprised by the British driver’s decision: “It didn’t particularly surprise me – has explained – I stayed surprised by the way and the moment where it happened, but I was aware of the nature of the contract that we had offered him that allowed for that to happen. So, if it had happened, we shouldn’t have been surprised, because it was something we had to be ready for, otherwise we wouldn’t have included it as an option in the contract. So I think the precise timing took everyone by surprise a little, but I don’t think it was unforeseeable that it happened.”