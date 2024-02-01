by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Ferrari, 2027 perspective

Waiting for the official announcement of Lewis' passage Hamilton in Ferrarimore and more previews are emerging about the nature of the relationship that will govern the marriage between these two giants of Formula 1.

By joining the pieces of the puzzle, it emerged that Hamilton will build a dream couple with Charles Leclerc starting from 2025, after having announced to Mercedes that he wanted to exercise an exit clause from the contract signed last year and which expired on 2025. A decision that also caught Toto Wolff off guard, who called a meeting for today where he announced Sir Lewis' departure. Furthermore, as revealed by his colleague Leo Turrini, Hamilton has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year, with the prospect therefore focused on 2027, when the seven-time world champion will be 42 years old.

Turrini's words

“It's the news of the millennium for F1. Hamilton signed a 2+1 contractalso with a view to 2026. Lewis dressed in red was a hypothesis that seemed to belong to the wildest dream dreams. We are in the presence of a historical fact, such a titled driver has never arrived at Ferrari. Michael Schumacher had two championships won when he arrived“, this is his comment to Sky Sports 24. “We are in the presence of something extraordinary. As Mogol writes: whether it will work or not, we will only find out by living“.

“I imagine that Elkann has decided to focus on Hamilton, aware that he can bring know-how and perhaps convince some great technicians to come to Maranello. There may be the other side of the coin Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus took what was – with Messi – the greatest footballer of the time and then we know how it ended. Elkann knows he is putting himself at risk, Hamilton is not a novice boy. He can contribute to an immense class, but a driver alone – if he doesn't have a car up to par – can't do it. Ferrari's idea is to bring together Leclerc and Hamilton, because it is convinced that it can give them a car to express the talent they express“.