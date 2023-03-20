Gedda, an uphill start for Hamilton but a solid race

Before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton would most likely have signed on for a fifth place finish. A top-5 that seemed unexpected, because Mercedes approached the Jeddah weekend as fourth force and is now on the podium with George Russell. Sir Lewis, as usual, does his best and even more: in serious pain with the hard tyres, Hamilton finds the Safety Car wild card with which he overtakes Charles Leclerc. From that moment on, his race was downhill, with the satisfaction of a nice overtaking on Carlos Sainz, obtained with a compound advantage.

Hamilton’s words

The seven-time world champion commented on his performance with realism and lucidity: “I had a lot of understeer with the hard tyres, I had no grip and I suffered a lot. With the medium tires and the car were better, and I had a great stint, quite long“, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “In this race I had the same sensations as in Bahrain, but clearly there wasn’t the same degradation here, so it wasn’t as bad as the first race. We were closer and it’s nice to be in the top five and ahead of the Ferraris, is an outstanding result. However we need to bring updates as soon as possible“.

Comparison with Russell

The biggest problem, for a champion like Hamilton, is not so much the comparison between Mercedes and the cars in front of them, but Russell’s continuity of performances. The ex-Williams driver gave him four tenths in qualifying and also finished ahead of him in the race, contrary to what happened in Bahrain. In the drivers’ standings, Hamilton is in sixth position, one point behind his younger teammate.