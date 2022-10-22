Lewis took advantage of the trip to the United States: for the first time he went to see the Denver NFL team of which he entered the property. His enthusiasm for him in the stands. And of his dog Roscoe wrote: “He is already convinced that he is in training …”

Daniel Ricciardo presented himself in the paddock on horseback (admirably equipped with a Vip pass: the quadruped, not Dan), others, the Ferrari drivers and Max Verstappen, dressed up as cowboys, with a small c, in the sense of characters from Western movies ready for High Midnight today, not by players on the Dallas football team. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, bought a football team, albeit in society, and seeing the value of the aforementioned club, one can clearly understand why: it is the Denver Broncos. And taking advantage of this American trip, he went to see them for the first time. The news of the purchase came last summer, in August, when it was announced that Lewis had entered the property with a group of entrepreneurs led by Rob Walton, son of the founder of the Walmart chain. And which includes Walton’s own daughter, Carrie, with her husband Greg Penner. The acquisition cost $ 4.65 billion, a record for all sport. See also Marc Marquez, fourth surgery on his arm: "Right to do it now, running like this is a nightmare"

hamilton fan – Already in Montreal, at the grand prize of Canada, Hamilton had been joined by Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Broncos, who was already the 2014 Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks (against the Denver Broncos). On the occasion Wilson had gone to the track with the full Mercedes team uniform.

hamilton away – Last Monday, just arrived in the United States, Hamilton went to see his team, away on Monday Night in Los Angeles against the Chargers. “Looking at my team for the first time, I’m so excited,” he posted. Previously he had posted a photo of his loyal Roscoe, his dog, dressed in Broncos accessories: “Roscoe is already convinced to be part of the team,” he commented.

the story about the broncos – And then from the grandstand he made a story for Instagram in which he said: “Hi, people of the Broncos, I’m Lewis Hamilton and I’m here to support the team. Go Broncos “. The game went badly, the Chargers won 19-16. Currently the Broncos are third (and penultimate) in the American Football Conference West with 2 wins and 4 parse. Tomorrow I’m at home against the New York Jets. See also Egan Bernal: Tom Dumoulin questions whether it is safe to train on the road

