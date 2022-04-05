Seven world titles won and just over 100 victories in assets, in a career that has never known any stop from 2007 to today, with his experience in the Circus that will continue in 2023. The permanence of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 it is therefore recognizable as one of the longest and most successful in the entire history of this category, so much so that the Mercedes driver will take part in the next world championship at 38 years of age. In an environment full of commitments on and off the tracks, the doubt arises almost spontaneously that a particular driver can also get bored or no longer keep up with the pace at some point in his career. Does the same apply to Hamilton too?

A question that the students also asked themselves Mulberry School Trust Group, which collaborated with Mercedes for the launch of the STEM project. In an open question and answer session with the same students, Hamilton replied to this question, describing in detail the F1 environment, so unique that it does not bore the British driver: “I don’t get tired of racing because there are so many elements in this work – he has declared – which is not limited only to competing in GPs or making laps as many people think. You work with many people, there are photo shoots, trips to all these destinations, there is a training regime. Then it comes to the fun part of racing racing, that it’s like going to a theme park every weekend to face the roller coaster. There are many challenges and different tracks, so you never get bored ”.