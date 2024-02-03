Hamilton explains his decision to join Ferrari

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton called his move to Ferrari the fulfillment of a childhood dream

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton explained on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) decision to move to Ferrari.

The Mercedes driver called the upcoming change of team the fulfillment of a childhood dream. “The moment has come to change something and take on a new challenge. I'm not thinking about 2025 right now. “I am focused on the upcoming season and returning to the track with Mercedes,” he said.

Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari became known on February 1. The athlete will join the new team in 2025 and will earn 50 million euros per year.

The British pilot has represented Mercedes since 2013, and as a member of the team he became the Formula 1 champion six times. Another title was won by Hamilton with McLaren.