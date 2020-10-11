Because of how he appeared in that explosive World Cup in 2007 as Fernando Alonso’s neighbor in the McLaren workshop, it was already clear that Lewis Hamilton would make a splash in Formula 1. But surely few imagined then that that boy, the first driver black in the history of the championship, would end up becoming over the years one of the best ever, and surely the most successful of all. The 2008 title was the first and the only one he celebrated with McLaren before the other five that came once he signed for Mercedes (2013). In a discipline as multifaceted as this, it is not only worth being skilled with a steering wheel in your hands, but as important as that is getting into the right car at the right time. And the Briton, in addition to being a true phenomenon at the wheel, probably the best overtaker there has ever been, also moved when he had to to get on the most dominant car in the competition. His arrival at the star mark gave him the flight he was looking for and has given him the opportunity to catch up with Michael Schumacher.

In a race that seemed predestined for this, Hamilton equaled the record of 91 victories in the competition that the German set at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday at the Nürburgring, when he defended the Ferrari colors before his first retirement from the competition , at the end of that same season. In the case of the Kaiser, he reached that figure after 247 races (in his career he reached 308 in total), while that of Stevenage has done it in 261. With the inertia that he carried this course and after the records that by the road had swiped ‘Schumi’, it was a matter of time before the triumphs also fell, something that happened in Germany. Fate wanted Hamilton to achieve this feat against Mick, Michael’s son, who was originally due to make his F1 debut with Alfa Romeo on Friday – he did not do so because the fog prevented him – and that as soon as he crossed the finish line he was gifted with a helmet of his father. “I will need some time to assimilate this. I grew up watching Michael win every Sunday, casting him at video games. Nobody, not even me, could have imagined that this day would come ”, agreed the leader of the general table, who is riding straight for his seventh crown, another feat that will put him on the same level as Kerpen’s.

The victory, the seventh of this 2020 for the current champion, was easier than expected thanks to the involuntary collaboration of Valtteri Bottas, his partner. The Finn, who started from pole, was forced to withdraw when he had just completed the first third of the test (lap 20) due to a fault in the power unit of his car. Hamilton, who in any case had already led the herd after taking a slice of the virtual safety car’s entry into the scene (lap 16), had no other opposition than the passage of kilometers before being able to tie with the one that, until now, he was considered the greatest of all. The second position was awarded to Max Verstappen, the only one who seems to be in a position to measure himself against him, although not always. The podium was completed by Daniel Ricciardo, who thus gave Renault the first podium (as a factory team) since the one that Fernando Alonso got in 2008 (Japan), in his second stage in the diamond structure. It so happens that the Asturian will replace the Australian in the French manufacturer from 2021, once Ricciardo decided to sign for McLaren. Carlos Sainz, for his part, finished fifth after performing a house-brand solidity exercise.