The weekend from 6 to 8 May 2022 will enter the history of Formula 1 for the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix, now very ready for his debut in the Circus after the long negotiations developed in recent years to organize an event in Florida open to the top racing series. The Miami International Autodromemoreover, it is only the first of the two steps forward taken by the United States in the world of Formula 1, waiting for 2023 to arrive with the addition of the Las Vegas GP.

When the latter is introduced in the next calendar, in an official and definitive weekend, the USA will open its doors to three world championships in a single season, demonstrating the growing popularity of the Circus in a country traditionally linked to its own. motorsport categories, above all IndyCar and NASCAR. With almost sold out on the stands of the city track, built near theHard Rock Stadiumthe first to want to experience the atmosphere of celebration and entertainment will be the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamiltonthe one who, in 2017, was among the first to push for the construction of a circuit in Miami.

Interviewed by Good Morning Americathe number 44 of Mercedes recalled how this event was at the top of his wish list, also to concretize the will of an F1 increasingly inserted in the US context: “It will be a huge event – Hamilton commented – obviously there has always been the race in Austin, Texas, which is also incredible, but it is the first time I have competed in a GP in another location since 2007, namely from Indianapolis. With the growth of the Netflix series ‘Drive To Survive’ and two Grands Prix in the United States, joined by Las Vegas next year, it will be a truly grandiose event. I’ve been going here in the US for a long, long time, but I never understood why people never cared about F1 – he added – everyone knew NASCAR, and here too you have big motorsport fans. But, as I said, thanks to the Netflix showmoreover, during the pandemic, the popularity of our category has increased a lot, and now it’s a real boom“.