From the assumption of showing up on the track and dominating the zero victories so far reported in this 2022. The season of Mercedes it was a real shock in sporting terms. The team used to dominating the turbo-hybrid era of F1 that began in 2014 – fifteen out of sixteen titles won with the exception of the 2021 Drivers’ World Championship won by Max Verstappen – has completely mistaken the concept on which the W13 project was based, a car that has not so far been able to compete with the Red Bull RB18 and the Ferrari F1-75, that is the single-seaters that have been able to win the Grand Prix in the first 19 races.

“Someone will completely miss the project”, prophesied James Allison, not imagining that it could be Mercedes that ended up among the negative surprises of the beginning of the season. To make it more difficult for the men under the orders of Toto Wolff to digest in the first place, then, there is the fact that Mercedes was nurtured the belief of having in their hands a car capable of trimming gaps that are not indifferent to the competition.

“In February we were all warm and optimistic. The engineers told us we would have an incredibly fast car. This thrilled us all and made us work even longer and harder in the winter – admitted Lewis Hamilton interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – then all of a sudden we discovered that this ‘damn’ thing didn’t work because it was subject to a scary porpoising. It was a bitter morsel for everyone to digest ”.

Toto Wolff in Azerbaijan in Baku as Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line had no qualms in calling the Mercedes W13 a ‘sh * tbox’, a ‘wheelbarrow’ to be kind. The hard work carried out by the seven-time world champion in conducting valid experiments to highlight the criticalities of the W13 has favored the expected revolution in 2023, the season in which Mercedes will hunt for ransom after the illusion cradled in the winter of 2022.