Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton – mania for the bookies: with Charles Leclerc, a F1 world title pair

The Hamilton effect overwhelms Ferrari. The bombshell marriage of Formula 1 (here are the details of the sensational F1-market coup), relaunches the world ambitions of the Cavallino: Snai betting analysts set the builders' title at 3.50 in 2025.

Return to victory odds also for Sir Lewis (who dreams ofeighth world drivers' championship, beating the great Michael Schumacher), offered at 5.50, on par with the French gem Charles Leclercrecently secured by Ferrari with a new multi-year contract.

Numbers that reflect the enthusiasm that can already be felt in the corridors of Maranello, just a few weeks after the official launch of the new one 2024 seasonin which Leclerc, according to the experts at Goldbet and Better, is among the contenders for the title (held by the highly favored Max Verstappen on Red Bull) at 16.