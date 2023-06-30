It shouldn’t be possible for there to be such dominant teams in F1! That destroys the sport!!!

Of course is Lewis Hamilton one of the most successful drivers of all time. So automatically one of the best, although you can always discuss that. However, if you look at the statistics, you can only conclude that Hamilton is a mega rare talent. He has to share those seven world titles with Michael Schumacher, but otherwise he is the record holder on almost all fronts in terms of fastest laps, victories, laps in the lead, pole positions and so on. You would say that Hamilton can appreciate a dominant period.

No chance

But the opposite is true! You’re not going to believe it, but Lewis Hamilton is fed up with Red Bull having such a big lead this season. Of course he has a point, the races are less fun to watch. At the press conference yesterday Lewis Hamilton openly criticized the current state of Formula 1, with one team being the dominant factor.

This year, Hamilton again has no chance of winning his eighth world title. According to him, it is bad for the sport that no one else has a chance to win. Because with Red Bull having such a huge lead, they can easily stop developing this year’s car and focus on next season’s car.

Dominant teams are not good for sports

Then Red Bull will be the first to start and automatically have a head start for the next season. Ergo, then Verstappen will triumph again. Something needs to be done about that, says Lewis. He argues that it must be prevented that teams can and the car for next year so early to be allowed to to develop. That way it becomes fairer for other teams to catch up.

It’s not aimed at one specific person or anything, it’s just obvious that in the 17 years I’ve been in Formula 1 – and even before I was there – there are periods of dominance. And that continues to happen. I am lucky to have experienced such a period and Max is now experiencing such a period. But as it is now arranged, it will continue. Lewis Hamilton, does recognize that he was also lucky.

So, yes, Lewis Hamilton really does underline that he was also lucky. But he (remarkably) didn’t raise it between 2014 and 2020.

But his next sentence is hilarious:

I don’t think we need such dominance in the sport. Lewis Hamilton, is not hypocritical at all.

Just get bigger

According to Lewis Hamilton, the gap will only get bigger. Because nowadays the tams work with strict budget caps. This means that Red Bull already has its budget ‘left over’ for this year and can spend it on the car for next year. That is why Hamilton argues for a fixed time when the teams can start developing the car for the new season.

It would be great if we didn’t have periods in the next 20 years where one team is very dominant. We want to see better racing. Lewis Hamilton, of course, only needs a dominant car for 1 season.

To with @jaapiyo to speak: of which note!

This article Hamilton: “Dominant teams not good for sports” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Hamilton #Dominant #teams #good #sport