Ideas for the future?

Alain Prost and Niki Lauda are two classic examples of Formula 1 world champions who, with varying success, held the role of team principal in a Formula 1 team once their career behind the wheel ended. We would gladly join this couple, even if only for a day, Lewis Hamilton. The British champion revealed it in a funny chat posted on YouTube channel official of the Mercedes team.

The seven-time world champion found himself having to answer some questions posed via social networks by fans of the Brackley stable and someone questioned #44 on qWhat job would he like to do for a day within his team? if he wasn't the pilot. The response from the 39-year-old from Stevenage was immediate, as he immediately imagined himself in the shoes of his 'employer', Toto Wolff.

Boss Lewis

“I would probably say Toto, because he's the boss – Hamilton jokingly commented – being the boss for a day would be nice. I could command everyone”. For the moment, however, being the 'boss' of a team is a very distant and very hypothetical future for the Mercedes champion. In fact, Hamilton renewed this year to lead at least until 2025. Wolff, on the other hand, was confirmed as team principal until at least the end of 2026.