It is the destiny of every champion: to fight against the clock, then give up and retire. A scenario that in Formula 1 drivers moves further than in other sports that require homogeneous physical effort: thanks to ever better talent, perseverance and training techniques, Fernando Alonso for example can afford to compete at the highest levels even at 41 years, but it is clear that under normal circumstances the level drops as we approach 40. Another of the old guard – Lewis Hamilton – he doesn’t feel ready to retire yet: on the other hand, he has a visible and tangible goal, that eighth title that he feels is his and now would actually like to have on his bulletin board.

“I believe that every year we have to ask ourselves if we are willing to give as much, if not more, than we did at the beginning. Are you willing to give up all your time to prepare, train, work with the team and achieve results? If I get to the point where I put little motivation into my work, then that’s when I feel like I no longer belong here, that I don’t deserve a position here, and I stop. So I wonder if I can do these things and if I want to do them, and the answer is yes“, the British driver told reporters.

Hamilton then speaks of 2023 as a man on a mission: “Obviously we have a championship to recover. Every single person here in the team and in the pits has given us so much of their lives, year after year, and it’s been really challenging for all of us, in so many ways. But it’s beautiful to see the path that each of us is making individually and collectively, how we managed to remain united and form a common front. I can’t wait for the moment when we get back to success, when we finally manage to win the championship. It will make all these hard times worth it“.