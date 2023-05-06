The Friday of the Grand Prix of You love me he seemed to clarify that – barring twists or help from the weather – the big favorite for victory will be Max Verstappen, who with his Red Bull seemed to annihilate the competition, especially on race simulations. The Dutch champion seemed to be a step above the others and the declarations of the other drivers were unambiguous about the difficulties encountered, starting with the Ferrari standard-bearers to pass on to his teammate Sergio Perez and finally to the British duo from the Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows found great difficulty in understanding the change in the behavior of the bizarre W14 between the two sessions, with the PL2 ending with Hamilton only 7th at almost 1″ from the top and Russell even 15th at 1″2 behind; after PL1 closed in front of everyone. Mercedes will try to work during the American night, with the aim of at least equalizing its performance to that of Aston Martin and Ferrari, currently its challengers for second place among the constructors.

Hamilton’s Friday analysis

The seven-time world champion did not mince words to tell reporters of his dissatisfaction: “I remain optimistic and hopeful to put the car in a better position tomorrow, maybe earning a couple of them. We weren’t particularly fast and we struggled. The level of grip is quite low on this new asphalt, which is slippery, especially at the rear. The temperature was very high today and therefore it slipped a lot. If the PL1s were good enough, our pace in FP2 was a punch in the stomach. We are trying many things and will continue to work. We’ll try to regroup, see if we can make some changes to the set-up and bring the car to a better position”.

Russell’s Friday Analysis

The young British driver was delayed in the morning by replacing the steering rack: “Today was not very different from last year here in Miami. In 2022 we were fastest on Friday, only to be eliminated in Q2 on Saturday. This year the car also changed during the session. The PL1s were a bit hectic, but we were fastest. In FP2 I was strong in the run on the Mediums, but when I put on the Softs, the car no longer worked. We understand a little why and we will be able to make improvements overnight, although the margins are tight. There will be some unknowns for Sunday, for example the resurfaced surface makes this track not as performing as the other circuits. For qualifying, there’s no reason not to be ahead of Ferrari and Aston Martin. If we make the most of our package, we will be able to stay ahead of them.”