Hamilton-Ferrari: the denial arrives

After the rumors released in recent days on the offer that the Ferrari would have proposed to Lewis Hamilton to join the Maranello team in 2024the press conference on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix with the same English driver, moreover next to Charles Leclerc, was undoubtedly the most awaited on the eve of this weekend to understand any developments on the possible negotiation in progress. As expected, however, the seven-time world champion has denied any kind of contact with the Redwhile receiving words of praise from Leclerc.

Leclerc praises Hamilton

Before Hamilton’s intervention in the press room in the Principality, the Monegasque had in fact explained what are the characteristics he generally looks for in a teammate, stating that he has an excellent relationship with Carlos Sainz but underlining that any driver would be happy to have alongside the British, above all for his skills and for the fact that everyone could learn a lot from the number 44 of the Mercedes.

Boredom that leads to speculation

A declaration that pleased the Englishman very much, even if the latter reiterated that he was in an advanced stage of negotiations with his team for the renewal of the contract, and that his possible marriage with Ferrari was, consequently, only a voice: “I thank Charles for the nice words he said about me – commented – when you are negotiating there are always speculations, and remain so until you hear specific statements from me. There’s a person in this room who wrote them why I think he got bored last weekend and decided to write to her. We are almost at the end of the negotiations with Toto, and luckily I have a team to take care of this, whereas in the past I made les by myself. Last weekend I was there with the team preparing for the GP, but the decision was the right one considering what happened in Emilia-Romagna. I’m grateful to be here, although it will be difficult to tell if the updates will give us the answers we want. But we hope to get closer to our rivals.”

No calls from Ferrari

As a result, Hamilton stressed not only that he had received an offer from Ferrari, but that he had never come into contact with the latter, focusing solely and exclusively on the upcoming GP: “The current situation at Mercedes doesn’t affect what my decisions may be – he added – we didn’t lose much, but we just made bad decisions, and now we are working to change direction. The team has worked a lot since Bahrain for the updates, and the cancellation of Imola was a disappointment because it didn’t allow me to test them. My team is in discussions with Mercedes for the contract, but Ferrari didn’t look for me“.