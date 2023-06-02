A difficult ranking to read

Max Verstappen he finished the second free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona ahead of everyone and this result was predictable after PL1 in which the Red Bull driver really made the difference over all his rivals starting with his box mate Sergio Perez .

In PL2, though. behind Verstappen was Fernando Alonso very close to 170 thousandths with an unsuspected Nico Hulkenberg in third position with the Haas, a performance that suggests the fact that the Ferrari SF-23s have great potential to show off tomorrow in Qualifying.

To make the PL2 ranking even more unreadable there is also the eleventh place of Lewis Hamilton, who after a good first sector saw his time worsen in the confrontation with Verstappen up to a clear error in Turn-11 which led the final delay to exceed six tenths. George Russell didn’t do much better finishing eighth, but the gaps seem really small.

Lewis Hamilton’s words

“The car didn’t give me negative sensations. we are pilots, we fight as much as possible. it was quite a difficult day, but we tried to interpret the tyres, the degradation and start to understand the car. This layout is great, it’s very fast and I prefer this solution to the chicane we used to have in the past, it’s much more fun. I didn’t follow anyone, so I don’t know how it will be in the race, but it will be harder for the tire degradation with these two more fast corners”.