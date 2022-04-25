The Imola weekend perhaps marked the lowest point of the entire long Mercedes adventure of Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, who with the Brackley team won six titles, in fact left Italy without having collected points either in the Sprint race or in the traditional GP, finishing in an anonymous 13th position, practically without ever being able to overtake on the track. An extremely disappointing result for the most successful driver in the history of this sport, even more so when compared to the fourth place achieved by George Russell with the same car.

As a further insult, Hamilton also had to suffer the dubbing in the race by Max Verstappen, against whom he had fought for the world title last season until the last lap of the last race. The leaders of the Red Bull team, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, they commented on their ancient opponent’s nightmare Sunday. The Austrian manager, with his usual sharp irony, did not spare the English veteran a dig, suggesting how the # 44 might have thought about retiring after last season’s finale. “It was voiced by us. So maybe he’s thinking he should have stopped last year”Marko’s comment released to Sky Sports News.

Less drastic the comment of Christian Horner, who also let slip a curious slipdefining Hamilton a “eight times world champion“, Before correcting himself by saying that he forgot the title won in 2016 by Nico Rosberg. “He obviously had a horrible weekend – commented the Red Bull team principal – but he hasn’t forgotten how he drives in the last four races. At some point they will solve their problems and it will become a factor, I have no doubts. Obviously, however, the young people are doing an excellent job at the moment “he concluded, with a clear reference also to the results of George Russell.