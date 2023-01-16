With plate ON1, the first Mercedes-AMG One came off the Coventry lines. Five and a half years after its debut as a concept car at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the hypercar from the sports division of the Star will be delivered to the first of 275 wealthy and lucky owners. The first to have the honor of getting behind the wheel of the One could be Lewis Hamilton, the British Formula 1 driver who was the protagonist of the development of this 1,063 HP hybrid racing car. In fact, in addition to having participated in the work on the track, the seven-time F1 world champion is among the buyers of the Mercedes-AMG One.

The list also includes some ex-racers, such as Nico Rosberg and David Coultard, as well as the actor Mark Wahlberg and tennis star Ion Țiriac, not forgetting wealthy real estate developer Manny Khoshbin. Hamilton would later also buy a second specimen to give to his father Anthony. At the moment Mercedes has not released any statements on the matter, with the photos of the first model that have been shared on social networks: the first AMG One boasts a black livery with hints of Petronas Green while on the air intake on the roof there are some details in red in addition to the AMG lettering in white. The hybrid racing car was developed starting from F1 and in particular from the W07 Hybrid single-seater that Hamilton drove in the 2016 world championship.

It is equipped with an F1-derived mid-mounted 1.6-litre V6 engine It produces 566 horsepower, but working together with four other electric motors (one integrated in the turbocharger, another mounted on the crankshaft and the other two on the front wheels) reaches a total power of 1,063 hp. In terms of performance, the hypercar can reach 100 km/h from zero in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 352 km/h and an electric range of 18.1 km. The unit price for one of the 275 units envisaged is more than 3 million euros.