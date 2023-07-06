Silverstone, Hamilton hopes for new front wing

An unrecognizable Mercedes left the Red Bull Ring even as fifth force, behind even the updated McLaren of Lando Norris. As Lewis reiterated several times on the radio Hamilton the W14 didn’t work in Austria, and now the hope for the Brackley team is to turn the page and start again from Silverstone. As we anticipated, Mercedes will bring an important update to the front wing, totally revolutionized. The data emerging from the simulator and the wind tunnel are promising, but Hamilton and the team now trust only the track, after the tremendous disappointment of the W13, which is very fast on paper but in practice much slower than the best cars.

Hamilton’s words

“We have a new front wing, and therefore a further step. I hope it can lead us in the right direction: of course, it’s not about anything excessive, It’s not a huge package but we’re taking small, progressive steps to try and get as close as possible. Obviously Austria wasn’t a good weekend for all of us, but it’s these weekends where we learn the most and close ranks“Hamilton said at a press conference at Silverstone. “I have been to the factory together with the team, everyone went back to work pushing hard and trying to transform negative energy into positive“.

“Audience input is always creepy, we bring a pack of updates that I hope will take us one step further. I am very happy to be back at Silverstone, the best Grand Prix there is. Since the first times in Formula 1, the contribution of the public has always made itself felt. I think it’s difficult to quantify how much the sold out in the stands affects our performance. Seeing so many flags, caps and people supporting us is an incredible confidence booster“.

The contract

Hamilton finally underlined that the 2023 performance will not affect the outcome of the renewal: “I think that before the end of the season we will have already concluded the negotiations for the contract. I still have total faith in this team and it will take longer to get to the level we want, but I think we will get there by working one step at a time. We have an update here too, I’m pushing as hard as possible and talking to the engineers for ideas on next year“.