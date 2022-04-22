The Mercedes driver in Imola: “The rumors are true, I have been following football and have been playing it since I was 4 years old”. And Verstappen teases him: “But didn’t he support Arsenal?”
Now there are no more rumors. Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in one of the consortiums that submitted an offer to buy Chelsea is real: “The rumors about Chelsea are true. I am a fan of football as a child, I have been playing since I was 4 years old – said the Mercedes driver today in Imola – I remember that at 5-6 I was supporting Arsenal, while my uncle supported Chelsea. In general, however, I am a sports fan and this would be a great opportunity. ” Lewis also confirmed Serena Williams’ involvement: “We have talked about it several times, we have a very close relationship, she is an athlete and a phenomenal woman. She asked me what I thought and I told her I wanted to be involved and she also decided to be one, when I heard this opportunity I said ‘wow “and I tried to take it”.
Yesterday the news began to circulate that the 7-time world champion had invested 10 million pounds (about 8.3 million euros) in the Broughton consortium, the same amount paid by Williams.
Max Verstappen, Lewis’s sworn enemy, wasted no time in teasing his rival: “I support Psv Eindhoven, I would never dream of buying Ajax – the Dutchman told Sky Sports Uk -. And if I bought a club, I would like to have a majority in order to have decision-making power, not a small percentage.
And then, I thought, do you support Arsenal and want to buy Chelsea? Oh well, people make their money what they want. “The deadline for submitting offers for the club for sale after the sanctions imposed on the Russian oligarchs, including the current owner of the Blues Roman Abramovich, for the invasion of ‘Ukraine, was set for Thursday, April 15. Among the “bystanders” there is also a group including Steve Pagliuca, fresh from the acquisition of 55% of Atalanta.
