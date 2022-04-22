Now there are no more rumors. Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in one of the consortiums that submitted an offer to buy Chelsea is real: “The rumors about Chelsea are true. I am a fan of football as a child, I have been playing since I was 4 years old – said the Mercedes driver today in Imola – I remember that at 5-6 I was supporting Arsenal, while my uncle supported Chelsea. In general, however, I am a sports fan and this would be a great opportunity. ” Lewis also confirmed Serena Williams’ involvement: “We have talked about it several times, we have a very close relationship, she is an athlete and a phenomenal woman. She asked me what I thought and I told her I wanted to be involved and she also decided to be one, when I heard this opportunity I said ‘wow “and I tried to take it”.