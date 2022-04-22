Lewis Hamilton could really become one of the co-owners of the Chelsea FC. The news, leaked yesterday from England, was confirmed by the seven-time Formula 1 world champion himself, who accepted – together with the tennis player Serena Williams – to join the consortium that wants to take over the historic London club, champion of the Europe and the world in charge. A rather intriguing investment for those who, like Hamilton, have already demonstrated their ability to range, in terms of financial commitments, from music to fashion, passing through catering. The Mercedes driver’s decision made some in the paddock smile, also given his alleged footballing faith, linked to a historically rival club of Chelsea: Arsenal.

Speaking at the press conference in Imola, however, # 44 himself explained that he is more than anything else a great sports fan. “I played soccer with all the children, I really wanted to integrate. I was the only black child there. The children all cheered on a different team – said Hamilton, recalling his childhood – there were those who were for Tottenham, who were for Manchester United. I remember when I was younger I would switch from one team to another. But when I got home my sister Sam almost beat me and told me I had to cheer for Arsenal “ he added jokingly.

“So since I was five or six I have become an Arsenal supporter – the 2021 vice-champion continued, but also explaining how part of his family is emotionally linked to Chelsea – my uncle Terry is a huge Blues fan. I have been with him in many games to see Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I love sport. It is the greatest sport in the world and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and one of the most successful. When I heard about this opportunity, I thought ‘Wow, this is a chance to be part of something big’“.