Test, no thanks

During an already legendary career Lewis Hamilton – who turns 39 today – has become the most successful rider ever: seven world titles and 103 GPs won are the balance achieved (so far) by the British champion. Thanks to the recent renewal with Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season, Hamilton has guaranteed himself to race in F1 at least until he is 40. An uncommon longevity that demonstrates the #44's love for his sport.

There is one aspect of Formula 1 that the Stevenage phenomenon just can't digest: it's about test. Compared to the era of the other seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, this era of the Circus does not include the possibility of completing thousands and thousands of kilometers of testing between one race and another. The regulations now allow only a few common test sessions during the season. Nevertheless Hamilton would gladly do without it.

The 'confession'

As reported by the site RaceFans, on the occasion of the end-of-season party organized by Mercedes in Brackley, Hamilton admitted that in the past he had pretended to be influenced to skip test sessions. The 'pretext' for this confession came fromL'absence of George Russell, who suffered an injury during the last round of the season in Abu Dhabi. “George is really sick“, explained team principal Toto Wolff on the occasion.

“I was just wondering – Hamilton replied, admitting that he had thought of a 'pretend' – I have done this in the past to skip tests, because in general I don't like rehearsal days. So when I heard that he was sick, I thought: 'Ah, he surpassed me, he went to another level'“. Instead, #63 had actually been knocked out by an annoying flu virus.