If the victory does not arrive in the Qatar GP on 8 October – and it is not so unlikely considering the balance of power – Lewis Hamilton will have a 40-race streak of successes. Not a lot in an absolute sense but an enormity if we think that, before the two-year period 2022-2023, the longest streak without victories reached ten grand prix. Yet, in another very complicated season for Mercedes, Hamilton wanted to focus on the difficulties on the flying lap: “My qualifyings have been shit in the last two years, I have been well below expectations and this must change,” Lewis told his Brazilian colleagues UOL on the eve of the Suzuka weekend. But is the seven-time world champion’s performance on Saturday really that bad?