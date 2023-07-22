Chronicle of qualifications

The new qualifying format introduced experimentally by F1 in Budapest did not miss the twists. Pole position, the first since Gedda 2021, was won by Lewis Hamilton, in his ninth sharp in qualifying at this track. At his side, only three thousandths behind him, Max Verstappen, very disappointed this Saturday. Instead, the two shine mclaren, who occupy the entire second row with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Surprise of the day was the Chinese Zhou, even fifth with an Alfa Romeo that placed both of its cars in Q3. Only sixth instead Charles Leclercwith the first of the two Ferraris.

Out of Q3 and alone 11th was Carlos Sainz, with the second Ferrari, surprisingly eliminated in Q2 after being beaten by just two thousandths of a second by his compatriot Fernando Alonso. The twists were not lacking already from Q1, with the surprise elimination of the 2022 poleman, George Russell. The Englishman from Mercedes was sent out on track too late by his team on his last lap and was unable to warm up the tires sufficiently, even sinking to 18th position. Interviewing the first three was Danica Patrick.

1st, Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

“The last year and a half has been crazy. I lost my voice from how much I yelled in the car. We pushed hard, the team worked really hard to get back on pole. This is like the first pole for me. The Budapest crowd here is really great. I didn’t expect to be able to take pole here. In the last attempt, I gave everything, there was nothing left to squeeze out of the car. For every member of the team this has been a huge challenge, with many ups and downs. But none of us have lost faith. We came together, closed ranks and focused on getting the car back in the right direction. In turn 4 and turn 11 we were losing time, but I decided to attack at full speed. It was tough today and it will be tough again in the future, but I hope this shows we’re on the right track. We can do important things if we keep pushing. We were happy with all three tyres. We found a new balance, with ever-changing tires it’s more difficult. I don’t know if I will sleep tonight. Tomorrow? We will try to give our best, it will be difficult to fight against them. Lando brought McLaren back to the top and you know Max, he’s always in front. The format? We have a lot of wet tires that we throw away, we can do better on that.”

2nd, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“I struggled all weekend. I had ups and downs in all sessions. Today also in qualifying. It was difficult, in Q1 and Q2, to find the confidence to really attack the corners. I think my first attempt in Q3 was very good. But then in the second attempt I couldn’t find the feeling. I tried to push harder, but I lost the front first, then the rear. Anyway I finished second, but we should be in front with the car we have. However, we haven’t been fully on track so far. Tomorrow? It will depend on the temperature. It will be hot, so it will probably be more difficult to manage the rear tyres. But in the race everything balances out. I would have liked to have had a better balance on the front in qualifying, to be able to attack more. Update? I think it works, but we weren’t able to put everything together in terms of balance ”.

3rd, Lando Norris-McLaren

“I am disappointed. When you get to a tenth from pole you feel that it could have happened if we had put everything together. But the team did a good job, we are 3rd and 4th. It’s a good weekend so far. But as a driver I’m not very happy. I think I made some mistakes here and there which cost me dearly today. There are always little things that go wrong. It wasn’t a perfect ride for me. There are always elements of risk, but certainly a tenth better I could have done. The car is fast, the race pace on Friday was quite strong. We are as fast here as at Silverstone. From this point of view I am enthusiastic. It’s difficult to overtake here, so I’m a little more frustrated than I normally would be with this third place. But I hope to score good points tomorrow”.